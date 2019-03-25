Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

I assure you that I never talk like this but, “Ohhhhhh, bitch!”



On Monday, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office charged attorney Michael Avenatti with trying to extort more than $20 million from Nike “by threatening to issue damaging allegations against the company unless it paid his client millions,” The Washington Post reports.

According to the Post, federal prosecutors claim that Avenatti threatened to hold a press conference on the biggest day of college basketball, the NCAA basketball tournament, in which he’d release all kinds of damaging statements against the sportswear behemoth unless the company agreed to pay “$1.5 million and agreed to hire Avenatti and another lawyer for $15 to $25 million to conduct an ‘internal investigation’ into the allegations.”

Because Avenatti is a kind lawyer who rose to national fame by representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her claims against President Trump, he also offered the company another out: “a total payment of $22.5 million from Nike to resolve any claims (the client) might have and additionally to buy Avenatti’s silence,” charging documents viewed by the Post claim.

Avenatti has not commented on the charges.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.