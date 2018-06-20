Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell (Getty Images)

No matter how sickening the White House may be—and trust me, I’m aware that it’s a putrid dumpster fire of chaos and hate—children are off-limits. On the eve of reports that President Donald Trump is finally going to end the practice of ripping away migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border, actor Peter Fonda, surely feeling the frustration of most of us with opposable thumbs, took to making threats on Twitter, which is never a good play.



“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. FUCK,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, The Hill reports.

Fearing for her 12-year-old son’s safety, Melania Trump reportedly notified Secret Service on Wednesday of Fonda’s tweet.

“The tweet is sick and irresponsible,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, told The Hill.

Jane Fonda’s younger brother also called for the much more civilized action of protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents “while they’re picking up their children from school,” The Hill reports.

While I applaud the Easy Rider star’s moxie and his passion for demanding justice, I must now encourage readers never to go full Peter Fonda.