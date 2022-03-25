The life and career of Megan Thee Stallion will be coming to a small screen near us soon.

Advertisement

On Thursday, it was revealed that Time Studios and the “Thot Shit” rapper’s label, Roc Nation, will be teaming up to produce a new docuseries centered around the popular rapper. Though details for the untitled project are at a minimum, according to Variety, the docuseries will revolve around “how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.” (Real Hot Girl Documentary shit!)

The series will be directed by Nneka Onuorah, who’s currently directing the recently released Amazon competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls, though no platform has been attached as of yet.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Roc Nation’s CEO Desiree Perez said in a statement. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

Added Time Studios’ Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds, in a statement: “We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”