As a plus-size Black woman, the representation I get isn’t always the most positive. Usually, we’re relegated to a stereotype or end up as the butt of the joke. Superstar Lizzo has made it her mission to change how the world sees big girls and continues that work in her new Prime Video reality show.



Per a press release provided to The Root, in Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Lizzo leads a search for “confident, bad-ass women” to join her amazing dance troupe, the Big Grrrls, on her upcoming world tour. The series is set to premiere March 25, and Prime Video has released a trailer for the reality competition.

Based on the clip, this show has all the usual tears, shade and drama of other reality shows, but there’s empowerment on display that most won’t understand. When you’re a big girl, oftentimes you don’t get the opportunity to shine. People like to hide you in the back so you can’t be seen. And when you make noise, everyone wants you to “stop highlighting unhealthy behaviors.”



Just look at the reaction every time Lizzo wears sexy clothes or dances provocatively. Rihanna and Beyonce do the same things, but it’s unacceptable for a plus-size woman like Lizzo. I’m not claiming this show is going to change the world, but it will definitely change perspectives, which is what really helps the body positivity conversation.

Joining Lizzo as judges are choreographers Tanisha Scott, Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, as well as special guests including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and superstar singer/songwriter SZA.

This is Lizzo’s latest move in her continued takeover. The “Good as Hell” singer had one of the standout commercials on Super Bowl Sunday. She appeared in the Google Pixel “Real Tone” ad, which highlighted how Black people are often lit poorly in photos.

This series is another example of how Lizzo is an inspiration and leader in the body positivity movement. From her music to her fashion to how she promotes other artists and influencers, she’s changing how the world sees plus-size women of color one catchy dance track at a time.

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premieres March 25 on Prime Video.