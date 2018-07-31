Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

On Monday, an odd couple were spotted putting the band back together as former president of America, and lifelong president to Wakanda (where there are no term limits), Barack Obama, and his vice president and best friend (according to him), Joe Biden stopped to get lunch.



The two men, who have been the subject of some really good bromance memes (thank you, internets), got lunch at Dog Tag Bakery in Washington, D.C.

NBC News notes that the Georgetown bakery isn’t just a hot spot for treats, it also works to “train and employ disabled veterans” and also offers “support to military families.”

The two reminded customers what it was like to have a standup pair running the country while they shook hands and took photos.

“What you guys are doing ... that’s what makes us proud,” Obama told those working at the bakery. “We so appreciate you guys.”

Advertisement

The bakery also shouted out the famous duo on Twitter for stopping in.

“Look who stopped by @DogTagBakery for lunch today!” the bakery said in a tweet. “Thank you @BarackObama and @JoeBiden for supporting our mission of empowering veterans with service-connected disabilities, military spouses and military caregivers!”

Let’s take a look back at a bromance that we all deserve and remember a time when the country was harmonious and righteous, and the only scandal was Obama wearing a tan suit.

Advertisement