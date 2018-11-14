Screenshot: Facebook

A white woman wearing the official jacket of Washington’s football team was caught on video admitting to calling a black man the n-word because she reportedly didn’t like the way he pulled out of a parking space.



On Monday, Dawn Lennon waited for the woman to finish parking before she asked the woman about calling her husband the racial slur. Lennon posted the encounter to her Facebook page.

“So while leaving the Walmart parking lot, my husband was called The N Word, because he didn’t move out the parking spot the way she wanted him to,” she wrote, Raw Story reports. “The thing I thought was so profound is that she was proud of it and didn’t try to deny it.”

Once the video went viral, the woman was identified as an employee of Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Advertisement

“To my surprise finding out that she teaches children that she would use such language like that,” said Lennon who told the woman that she used the language in front of her children, WJLA reports.

“I wanted my children to see that you don’t tolerate this kind of racist rhetoric and bigotry. None of this should be tolerated,” said Lennon.

Prince George’s County Public Schools is investigating the incident and is working to “address parent & community concerns.”

Advertisement

“Diversity & tolerance are our core values. We expect all members of the PGCPS community—administrators, faculty, staff & students—to behave in a respectful manner,” a spokesperson told the news station. The school system also tweeted:

Advertisement

“She needs to apologize to the school system, she needs to apologize to those children. She needs to realize what she did and I don’t think she realizes it,” Lennon told WJLA.