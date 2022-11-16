Last week, The Root told you about Omar Epps and other celebrities who have released works of fiction. Now, R&B royalty Mary J. Blige can add her name to the list with her new children’s book, “Mary Can!” hitting shelves in March 2023.



The “Just Fine” singer announced the book in an Instagram post yesterday, writing:

“I’m so excited to share some BIG NEWS with you!!! I wrote a book for kids, and it is available for preorder TODAY! @harperkids.”

She goes on to share details of the story, which centers around a young girl who wants to become a singer and proves that “anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves.”

“I want kids to know that there are no limits to what they can accomplish,” Blige told PEOPLE about the book in an interview. “My wish is for my nieces and nephews to feel they can achieve anything they imagine. Growing up, I was constantly told that my dreams were too big, too bold, and too far out of reach. I think we need to reinforce that nothing is impossible.”

Ashleigh Corrin, an Ezra Jack Keats Award-winning illustrator, was tapped to bring the words to life on the pages of the picture book geared towards kids ages 4 - 8. Corrin says Mary’s book was a “dream to illustrate.” And she hopes that the story of perseverance will inspire young readers.

“I want children to feel that they can do anything they set their mind and heart to,” Corrin said. “The story of ‘Mary Can!’ aligns perfectly with this hope of mine, and I’m just so proud and honored I was able to be a part of this project and serve her positive message in this way.”

You can preorder a copy of “Mary Can!” here.