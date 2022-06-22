The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to add some more melanated stars in its path! Over the weekend, it was revealed that actor Martin Lawrence, rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, musician Lenny Kravitz, and singer Charlie Wilson would all be getting their individual stars soon.



According to an official press release, Sheila E., Melba Moore, and Garrett Morris will also be getting honored in this new 2023 class. The recipients for this year were hand picked by a panel of fellow Walk of Famers and will hold their respective ceremonies at a later date.

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!,” said radio personality and Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K.

Upon hearing the news, Luda took to Twitter to share his excitement: “Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receieve a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023. GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

Martin Lawrence also hopped on social media and posted a video of him reacting to the news with the caption, “Ya boy is gettin his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! An absolute honor to be among icons of entertainment!”

Uncle Charlie aka Charlie Wilson echoed similar sentiments, writing on Twitter: “Blessed and honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

In her response to the news, Sheila E. wrote on Instagram, “Still pinching myself. Thank u for this incredible honor.”

In addition to the aforementioned stars, on Tuesday, veteran actress Holly Robinson Peete also received her star.