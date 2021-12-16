If you were looking for a good mantra for 2022, allow me to submit for your consideration the phrase: “We outside!”



Why? Because a handful of our favorite Blackity-black music artists are hitting the road next year on tours and I’m just letting you know right now: your wallet and your soul will thank you for these experiences. I’m talking faves like Maxwell, who will be accompanied by Joe and Anthony Hamilton for “The Night Tour”; New Edition, who’ll be joined by Charlie Wilson and Jodeci for “The Culture Tour”; and, last but never least, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight—featuring special guest Stephanie Mills—who will bring the house down for a special Valentines-centric tour.

These special events are being brought to us by the lovely folks over at The Black Promoters Collective, a “coalition of six of the nation’s top independent concert promotion and event production companies,” per their website.

“‘I Wanna Know’ who’s going!,” Joe said in a social media post sharing the news, a clear callback to his popular 90’s hit “I Wanna Know.”

“My dream has come true,” added Mills in a tweet. “To tour with amazing Black female artist[s]. My big sisters and I are hitting the road.”

Whew, chile!

*Deep, excited Negro spirtual hand clap and foot stomp*

Maxwell, who created the best song ever—aka “Ascension?!”

New Edition (all six members hopefully, let’s keep our fingers crossed)?!

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight?! I know y’all remember that Verzuz battle they did last year—it was legendary! Now we get to relive it and Stephanie Mills is coming for a little razzle-dazzle? I hope the background singers are present and ready for Ms. LaBelle this time around!

Uncle Charlie Wilson?! No, we’re not related. It’s a cultural thing—but you knew that.

Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton and Joe?! Oh they’re trying to break and make relationships with these tours, I see.

If that’s not a stacked series of lineups, I don’t know what is. And I don’t know about you, but I’m counting my coins, dollars and all the loose change under the couch to snag tickets to these tours—and you should do the same. For more info, feel free to check out blackpromoterscollective.com.