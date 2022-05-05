Chris “Ludacris” Bridges might be busy with movies, music, TV and restaurants, but he still has time to go back to school.

According to Complex, on Wednesday, the rapper/actor received an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management from his alma mater, Georgia State University. It’s the same program he originally enrolled in in the ‘90s, when he attended GSU for two years prior to signing to Def Jam Records and eventually becoming an international superstar. The ceremony took place as part of the university’s commencement week, with the Fast and Furious star speaking to more than 800 Master’s recipients.

“My time on campus sharpened my skills,” Bridges told graduates. “It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing. Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me. It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.”

Per Georgia State University, the “What’s Your Fantasy” rapper has stayed involved with the institution. In 2019, he became an artist-in-residence at the Creative Media Industries Institute, offering advice and sharing his experience in the entertainment industry.

Listening to his speech, it’s clear that this really meant a lot to him. Everyone has that one last piece of unfinished business we’re still thinking about, so it’s nice to see him get this moment and finally receive his degree.

“My pledge is to continue my support of the university and to live up to its standards,” he said. “Hopefully, I will continue to make you proud and be an example of Georgia State’s determination and resilience.”

Luda posted a video of the day’s events on Instagram writing, “TRULY ONE OF THE HAPPIEST DAYS OF MY ENTIRE LIFE #bucketlist LUDA-CUM-LAUDE.”

Up next, the honorary graduate can be seen in Fast X, the tenth chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise.