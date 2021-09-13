Capitol Police–who have been on high alert since the mayonnaise-fiasco on Jan. 6 in which terrorists stormed the Capitol threatening to kill Congress members–have arrested a California man with multiple knives in his swastika- painted truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters Monday morning.



Truthfully, no one knows if the driver, identified as 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, Calif., was there to do damage or if this is just how he rolls, but either way he’s a dumbass, and Capitol Police don’t have time to play with dumbasses right now.



Officers noticed that Craighead’s–wait, his last name is Craighead? Is that short for Craigheadass? Is he a descendant of the Craigheadass from Florida? I have so many questions–the pickup truck didn’t have a license plate but instead had a picture of the American flag, because of course it did, CNN reports.



Craigheadass also had some deer antlers or some shit hanging off the front of his car because nothing says, “I’m probably going to do something illegal AF” as deer antlers.



From CNN:



The officers pulled over the truck and noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in the District of Columbia. The driver, identified as 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, was arrested. The arrest comes while law enforcement officials are already bracing for potential clashes and unrest during an upcoming right-wing rally on Saturday in Washington, DC, according to an internal Capitol Police memo reviewed by CNN last week.

CNN also notes that all of this happened some hours before Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters that they would be installing “temporary fencing around the building ahead of the planned rally this weekend. Fencing was erected around the Capitol following the deadly January 6 riot though it was eventually pared back and removed over the summer.”



Side note: How many federal government buildings did Black Lives Matter protesters storm and threaten to overthrow? Let me help you; not one. Zero. And yet they were met with National Guard, tanks, and stormtroopers. But tell me more about this magical fencing that repels Whiteghanistan.



I mean, surely after a failed coup the National Guard will at least be present at this “protest” on Sept. 18, won’t they?



“You’ll have to ask the police board,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told CNN.



So, I guess we wait until they start breaking windows before we find out.