On May 13, Coles Arrasheed was arrested by police for making terrorist threats against the Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios, which is where Perry creates content for his entertainment empire. More from TMZ:

In the report, obtained by TMZ, cops say Coles dialed in to the studio’s main number back on May 13, and demanded to speak to TP himself — but the receptionist told him it was impossible, which apparently pissed off this guy to the point he started talking gibberish. Naturally, the receptionist was freaked out, hung up and even blocked his number. But, according to the report, she discovered he left a voicemail in which he allegedly threatened to blow the place to high heaven. That’s what prompted her to call the police. They eventually tracked down Coles, and he was brought in on a felony charge at Fulton County Jail. He’s been released on $5k bond.

Tyler Perry Studios is a 330-acre lot located in Atlanta, Georgia. Acquired by Perry in 2015, the major motion picture studio is one of the largest production facilities in the United States and has forty buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The facility also has 12 sound stages, 200 acres of green space and a diverse backlot. The facility is the fourth expansion that the well-renowned actor, producer, director and writer has had in his entertainment empire.

Perry is also set to appear at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival which is set to take place between June 8 through 19 in New York City. The festival will encompass a variety of film screenings, keynotes, and panel discussions.

Other notable attendees include Pharell Williams, Cynthia Erivoi, W. Kamau Bell and Dream Hampton.

Meanwhile, we are just happy Perry is Ok and nothing came of the threat; Perry can continue to direct and produce shows that reflect us, atleast some of us.