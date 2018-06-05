Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais (AP Images)

President Donald Trump recently welcomed the vapid mosh pit of black-woman body parts that is Kim Kardashian West to the abhorrent sinkhole, aka the White House, to discuss prison reform—which is funny because they were two knowledgeable people short of an actual discussion about prison reform.



Together, the reality stars who have successfully parlayed their faux lives into real profits laughed at the Americans who actually believe they’ve got something to offer. With one posing as a businessman-turned-president and the other famous for posing, the two reportedly complimented each other for being the best vaudeville act the world has ever seen. At one point, President FuckFace von SpitWad reportedly thanked the surgically enhanced Armenian Hottentot Venus and her husband for boosting his popularity with African Americans, Bloomberg reports.

What the president doesn’t know is that with the recently released Fenty makeup line; the Black Thought-and-9th Wonder project Streams of Thought, Vol. 1 (seriously, this shit is hot); and Virgil Abloh’s release of Ten Nike Icons, we stopped fucking with them—as a family and a crew.

But why would Trump let the truth stop him now? This isn’t the first time he’s been singing this tune. On May 4, around the time Kanye was tweeting his support for Trump and rocking a “Make America Great Again” hat, Trump said at the National Rifle Association that Kanye’s antics had helped double his numbers among blacks.

“Kanye West must have some power because you probably saw I doubled my African American poll numbers,” Bloomberg reports. “We went from 11 to 22 in one week.”

Trump must’ve meant that 11 lost black souls were raised to 22 lost black souls.

While Trump didn’t cite the specific polling numbers that started this boasting, it appears that he may have been referring to data from a Reuters poll showing that “black men approving of Trump rose from 11 percent the week ending April 22 to 22 percent for the week ending April 29. But Reuters considers the number of African American respondents to those weekly polls too small to reliably indicate a shift in opinion,” Bloomberg reports.

What Trump doesn’t know—nor would he care to know—is that blacks have always been leery of the Kardashian family, and by “blacks” I mean those who aren’t in the NBA. Kanye lost the rest of us around the time he started making homeless clothes and charging Louis Vuitton prices, but let the devil keep thinking that the lost couple is doing the work that proved too difficult for Omarosa Manigault Newman. Trump has to know that when it comes to the black community, his numbers are right up there with Rodney Hood’s impact for the Cleveland Cavs in the NBA playoffs.