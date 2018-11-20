Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein (Getty Images)

Either God has a sense of humor or God hates us all but the fact remains that President Trump’s favorite daughter not named Tiffany was out here being reckless with her private email, using it for White House business, which, if we all remember, is exactly what has been the thorn in Trump’s side about his arch-nemesis Hillary Clinton.



According to a Washington Post exclusive, “Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants using a personal account, many of them in violation of federal records rules.”

Crooked Ivanka reportedly used a private email account with a domain, “ijkfamily.com,” which she shares with her husband Jared Kushner. The email scandal was uncovered after five Cabinet agencies, that were investigating a public records lawsuit, notified White House ethics officials.

The Post notes that some aides were startled at the number of emails sent from Crooked Ivanka’s personal account considering that her father ran a whole campaign on Clinton reportedly using a private email account for official White House business when she was secretary of state.

Of course, the White House is looking to distance Crooked Ivanka’s email usage from that of Clinton. They’ve already begun spinning a narrative that includes Crooked Ivanka’s private email usage at a time when her father was transitioning into the White House. They claim that she’s turned over all of the emails that she used, unlike Clinton, who reportedly had several thousand emails deleted from her server.

“Ms. Trump did not create a private server in her house or office, no classified information was ever included, the account was never transferred at Trump Organization, and no emails were ever deleted,” Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s attorney and ethics counsel, Abbe Lowell, told the Post.

Let’s be clear about what happened:

Hillary Clinton created a private email account on a server. So did Ivanka.



Hillary’s use of private an email account violates the federal rules on government communications. So did Ivanka’s.



Hillary used private emails for official business and for personal and outside interests. So did Ivanka.



Hillary’s lawyers claimed they handed over all the emails the that were related to official government business. Ivanka’s lawyers did the same.



Hillary’s most ardent detractors suspect that she used her government role to personally enrich herself. Ivanka’s detractors do, too.



Austin Evers, executive director of the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, whose record requests sparked the White House discovery, told the Post that it’s highly unlikely that Crooked Ivanka didn’t know she couldn’t use a personal email, given her father’s campaign just ran on an inflated email scandal.

“There’s the obvious hypocrisy that her father ran on the misuse of personal email as a central tenet of his campaign,” Evers said. “There is no reasonable suggestion that she didn’t know better. Clearly, everyone joining the Trump administration should have been on high alert about personal email use.”

But Crooked Ivanka is a Trump, meaning never underestimate the level of both stupidity and “how about I absolutely know I shouldn’t be using a private email for White House business and I still don’t give a fuck-ness” inside the Trump clan.

Either way, Crooked Ivanka is a fool like her father. Having been that close to the election and seeing first hand what using a private email server did to Clinton, why in the hell would she have to be warned by the White House not to do the same? Why would anyone have to tell Crooked Ivanka not to be on her private emails talking about White House business? Seriously, at this point, the spin is already on.

At this point, the only decent thing for any God-fearing red-blooded American can do is to chant “Lock her up” whenever Crooked Ivanka makes a public appearance.