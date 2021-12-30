Add LL Cool J to the list of performers sidelined by Covid-19. Variety reports, the rapper/actor has canceled his performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.



Advertisement

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J was set to “Rock the Bells” in a Times Square pre-midnight medley of his greatest hits.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced that the famed ball drop would still happen, only with a much lower attendance capacity. In response, ABC said there would be little to no change in the 50th anniversary of its New Year’s Eve staple.

Chlöe, who was scheduled to sing her hit “Have Mercy” on the Times Square stage, has also dropped out of the show.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 40% off Bundles at Bed Threads Start the new year right

Each piece of the dreamy build-your-own-bedding sets is offered in 20 shades of Bed Threads’ unique 100% French Flax Linen. Buy at Bed Threads Use the promo code FRESHSTART

As of this writing, rock legends Journey and latin artist Karol G are still set to perform on the New York segment of the show. There’s no word on if it will be one of them or a surprise artist who will take the pre-ball drop spot.

We imagine for safety reasons, it will be one of them.

Pose star Billy Porter will host and perform on the New Orleans segment, while Ciara once again presides over the LA set with DJ D-Nice.

Advertisement

The LA performers include AJR and Daisy The Great (“Record Player”), Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker (“Sk8er Boi,” “Bite Me”), Big Boi with Sleepy Brown (“The Way You Move,” “Animalz”), Don Omar (“Danza Kuduro”) with Nio Garcia (“Se Menea”), French Montana (“FWMGAB,” “Unforgettable”), Macklemore and Ryan Lewis (“Can’t Hold Us”) with singer Windser (“Next Year”), Måneskin (“Beggin’,” “Mamma Mia”), Mae Muller with Polo G (“Better Days”), Polo G (“Rapstar,” “Smooth Criminal”), Masked Wolf (“Astronauts in the Ocean,” “Pandemonium”), OneRepublic (”Counting Stars,” “Run”) and Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like,” “AA”).

The show will also feature its first ever Spanish-language countdown hosted by Roselyn Sanchez from Puerto Rico, and including a performance from Daddy Yankee.

Advertisement

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 airs Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 pm on ABC.

If you’re looking for more New Year’s Eve TV options, be sure to check out our helpful roundup!