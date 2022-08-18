With the ceremony coming up on Aug. 28, the MTV VMAs have announced three of the biggest names in hip-hop as hosts.



Per a press release provided to The Root, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will preside over the big event. According to the official description, “The three ‘MCs’ will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years.”

Well, that certainly sounds unique. It’s no secret the VMAs are not the exciting, unpredictable show they used to be. Maybe going with this past, present and future of rap theme will add something new to the proceedings.

The legendary LL Cool J won Best Rap Video in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out” and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. He hasn’t performed on the show since 1996, so fingers crossed that we get a surprise greatest hits set. I know I’m not the only one who wants to hear “I Need Love” and “I’m Bad.”

This will be a very big night for Nicki Minaj as she’ll juggle hosting duties with performing, receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, as well as her nomination for Best Hip Hop Video for “Do We Have a Problem?”

The VMA hosting gig is just the latest step in the “Fly” artist’s big comeback tour. She recently announced that she’s been working on a six-part docuseries titled Nicki. Though no details for its release have been revealed yet, the five-time VMA winner has dropped a trailer.

As we previously reported at The Root, Jack Harlow’s seven nominations ties him with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most this year. He competes against Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and the only woman in the category, Lizzo for Artist of the Year.

It remains to be seen whether this “innovative and unique approach” will feature all three hosts on stage together or each leading a separate segment of the show, but at least the VMAs are trying something different from past ceremonies.

The MTV VMAs air live Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and VH-1.