Lip Reader Decodes An Adorable Conversation Between Blue Ivy and Olivia Rodrigo

Who doesn't want to know what celebs were chatting about during the ceremony commercials?

Kalyn Womack
It’s safe to assume Blue Ivy Carter has some other music artists she admires beyond her mother, Beyoncé. Attending award show ceremonies with her award-decorated mother allows her the chance to get one-on-one time with all her favs — including pop princess Olivia Rodrigo.

Their adorable meet-and-greet at the Grammys last year left some fans reeling. Luckily, lip reader @/ninacelested on TikTok decoded their conversation so we know went went down.

“... one of your shows and it was so good,” Blue Ivy, 13, allegedly said to Rodrigo.

“Oh you did?! Which one?” Rodrigo allegedly responded.

“Um, it was one like here... it was the ‘Sour Tour’ one... yeah, yeah,” Blue is alleged to have said.

“Aw, that’s amazing,” one TikTok commenter suggested Rodrigo said at the end of the exchange.

Check out a video of their sweet encounter:

The singer and song-writer took her studio album “Sour” on tour in 2022. Based on the alleged convo between the two, it appears Blue Ivy’s interest in music led her to attend one of Rodrigo’s concerts. TikTok users flooded the comments with reactions to the encounter.

“I love how they’re both probably super nervous but trying to not freak out over who they’re meeting,” one user wrote.

“Olivia really said PROVE IT,” another user wrote, teasing Rodrigo for allegedly asking Blue which show she attended. I mean, let’s be honest, if she went to any concert she might try to be as incognito as her mother can be in public.

Their run-in also happened during the Academy Awards ceremony where Blue Ivy’s father, legendary rapper Jay-Z, called out The Academy for not ever awarding Beyoncé a Grammy for “Album of The Year.” Luckily, this year’s award went to the singer for her country album “Cowboy Carter.”