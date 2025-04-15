Lil Nas X Is in the Hospital With a Scary Condition, but 1 We've Seen Before With Other Celebs

When Lil Nas X posted a video to social media, fans were shocked to learn it wasn’t a new summer anthem that the Atlanta singer was promoting. Instead, X would share some crazy news about his health.

Known for his lighthearted and upbeat nature, the “Old Town Road” singer— real name Montero Lamar Hill— took to Instagram on April 14 while laying in a hospital bed. “And when I smile— this is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” Hill started while trying to show off his pearly whites.

The thing is, however, he couldn’t do so completely because the entire right side of his face was paralyzed. “It’s like, what the f**k? Bro I can’t even laugh right. What the f**k. Oh my god,” he continued while trying to laugh.

He also wrote “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face” in the caption without detailed exactly what caused the injury or his actual diagnosis. Many speculate it could be a case of Bell’s palsy— a condition causing temporary facial paralysis.

Hill, who just celebrated his 26th birthday on April 9, is also prepping for the release of his album, “Dreamboy.” But despite not being able to control one half of his face, Lil Nas is still in good spirits. In fact, soon after his hospital visit, Hill was able to go back home and tell Instagram his condition is improving slowly but surely. “Guys I am okay,” he wrote on his IG story. “Stop being sad for me! Shake your ass for me instead!” he continued.

In another post, he was spotted skating down a street while enjoying some sunshine. “It’s gone be okay!” Hill promised. Fans and supporters of the pop star quickly flooded his comments offering prayers and sympathies. Even Taraji P. Henson commented “Get well baby.”

Niecy Nash also showed him love saying, “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” before adding “(this happened to my mom. Hot compress several times a day helps wonders).”

Lil Nas isn’t the first celebrity to deal with a similar health scare. Celebs like Tulisa Contostavlos and Justin Bieber have been vocal about their facial paralysis over the years.