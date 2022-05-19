Lil Nas X is going to need an extension on his trophy case. In the past year the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” singer has won Grammys, Billboard awards, iHeart Radio awards and GLAAD Media honors. Now he’s being recognized for his songwriting talent.



According to Variety, Lil Nas X will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the upcoming Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. It recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.” We cannot think of a better way to describe the ground-breaking artist.

The “Thats What I Want” artist joins a list of previous winners that includes superstars Drake, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, John Legend and Alicia Keys. The honest lyrics of his debut album Montero have inspired and influenced so many young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Lil Nas X is someone we are very proud to award the Hal David Starlight Award to,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame chair Nile Rodgers. “He has perhaps better than anyone demonstrated how powerful great songs are, with ‘Old Town Road’ and ‘Montero’ dominating the charts for almost every day of the last three years. If you’re lucky enough to be alive at this time, you know exactly who Lil Nas X is and he’s an incredible and inspirational person for every one of his communities as well.”

Lil Nas X has a busy schedule right now as he’s about to embark on his Long Live Montero Tour. He announced it on Twitter with one of his very clever videos, posting, “i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.” North American dates kick off in Detroit in September, then he heads to Europe in November.

This year’s ceremony, the first since 2019, features inductees Mariah Carey, The Isley Brothers (Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley & Chris Jasper) and The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo).