The nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards feature many familiar favorites, but there are also several new series and stars being recognized.



It’s no surprise to see perennial nominee Pose honored for its final season, but there are also new entries like Harlem and 4400.

Marvel blockbuster Eternals, which saw the franchise finally include an LGBTQ hero in its main cast, is nominated for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, along with awards season favorites West Side Story and tick, tick... BOOM!.

“Media can create positive change and this year’s nominees represent powerful projects, stories, and creators that positively shifted culture and enlightened audiences with new and impactful LGBTQ stories,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “There are more nominees this year than ever before, highlighting a growing landscape of LGBTQ visbility, and serving as a reminder to the critical role that film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media can play in growing LGBTQ acceptance in the face of ongoing attacks against our community.”

Speaking of impactful stories, no one had a bigger year than Lil Nas X, so it’s exciting to see the singer nominated alongside groundbreaking legends like Elton John and Melissa Etheridge.

From Super Bowl commercials to memorable performances to brilliant internet campaigns, Lil Nas X ruled 2021. Honestly, we’re kind of surprised he’s not receiving special recognition for how he took over pop culture.

As previously reported by The Root, Lil Nas X is nominated for three NAACP Image Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Hip Hop/Rap Song of the Year.

Like other shows, the GLAAD Media Awards are dominated by streaming, with those platforms receiving 63 nods, compared to broadcast’s 17. Leading everyone else with 19 nominations is HBO/HBO Max.

The GLAAD Media Awards use four criteria when selecting nominees: fair and accurate representation, boldness and originality, impact, and overall quality.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are scheduled to take place Saturday, April 2 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and Friday, May 6 at the Hilton Midtown in New York.

For a full list of nominations, check glaad.org.