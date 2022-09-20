Lil Nas X has always been a provocative artist. Whether it was causing controversy on the country charts, kissing one of his backup dancers during a live performance or calling out BET for excluding him earlier this year from their awards show, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer knows how to push buttons.

He yet again found himself at the center of outrage when a conservative group in Boston protested his show on Sunday. However, instead of letting this deter him, Nas made the most out of the situation. “So peopel [sic] were protesting my concert last night,” the controversial rapper, 23, stated over a TikTok video. “So we brought them pizza.”

In addition, he reposted a video of the protesters on Twitter with a caption that stated: “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!”

Advertisement

The religious group, or “street ministry,” held signs that read “Repent and Believe the Gospel” and “Jesus is God, even demons know it.” Just a few hours later, the rapper posted yet another video. This time it was his team delivering free pizza to the group, who refused to accept.

G/O Media may get a commission 21% Off 50" Amazon Fire 4K TV With A 4-Year Protection Plan Keep it covered

Means you’ll be protected from mechanical and electrical failures and faults on your 4K ultra HD television that has Alexa control, and acts as a hub for loads of streaming services, making them not only easier to access, but also look fantastic. Buy for $441 from Amazon Advertisement

Halfway through the clip, the camera slows down and focuses on one of the protesters wearing a shirt that says “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries Revival,” while Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love” plays in the background. Lil Nas X commented: “update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”

Nas is currently on his “Long Live Montero” tour, which are his first headlining dates. Upcoming stops include New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, as well as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.