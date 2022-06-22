Festival season just continues.

In its second year in partnership with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest has announced the lineup for its two-day festival that is set to take place Oct. 8 and 9 at Central Park in Atlanta, Ga.

For its 12th annual festival, the lineup will feature performances from Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Ashanti and Ja Rule, City Girls, Tems, Lupe Fiasco, Victoria Monét, and many more.



These are all great names to check out if you’re a fan of rap and R&B, but if you want to see all of these artists live, it’ll cost you. Tickets for this year’s fest will range from $169 to $550.

The festival will have four stages and utilize Central Park, Renaissance Park, and the Civic Center in the Atlanta area to double the size of the festival from a year ago.

The founder of ONE Music Fest, J. Carter, said in a statement sent to The Root:

“We are super excited about this year’s line-up and new location. One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast & beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture. We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

Lil Baby, one of the headlining acts for this year’s festival, has enjoyed immense success in the last two years. In 2021, in collaboration with Lil Durk, he released the album The Voice of the Heroes, which featured popular artists Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Young Thug. In 2020, he released one of the best albums of the year with My Turn, which included hit songs “Heatin Up,” “Grace,” and “Commercial,” and featured popular rappers Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne.