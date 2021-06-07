Like a Boss, Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Fielding Multimillion-Dollar Offers for Her Next Memoir

In this screengrab Tiffany Haddish speaks during the Verizon Big Concert For Small Business broadcast on February 07, 2021. Photo : Getty Images for Verizon ( Getty Images )

Another bestselling memoir from The Last Black Unicorn? She ready! Better yet, she’s ready to get paid for her next tell-all; well before its completion, the follow-up to her 2017 release is reportedly already fetching offers between $2 and $3 million.

That’s right, she’s nobody’s fool. From Page Six:

Insiders tell us that Haddish, 41, has already written about 80 pages of the book, which is currently making the rounds with publishers. A source added that the book is being repped by Byrd Leavell of UTA, and is so far is getting bids between $2 million and $3 million.

For those who haven’t read Haddish’s debut release (*raises hand*), it covered her difficult upbringing in South Central Los Angeles—specifically, her experiences after a devastating head injury left her mother prone to abusive tendencies, and Haddish in foster care. Of course, Haddish overcame largely through humor, working unconventional pre-fame gigs like becoming a “hype-woman” for bar mitzvahs. (Haddish also long ago converted to Judaism herself.)

“I was basically the Flava Flav of bar mitzvahs,” she wrote in The Last Unicorn, reports Page Six, which teases:

In the new book, sources said there are some hilarious showbiz stories — including an alleged incident when Haddish “drank marijuana tea with Sharon Stone.” But when Stone tried to convince Haddish to join Jane Fonda’s climate protest on the steps of the Capitol at the time, Haddish told Stone that she couldn’t because “they’ll never let me out of jail.”

As The Root has previously reported, this is one of many projects Haddish has on deck in the coming months. Last week, it was announced that Haddish will star in and produce a forthcoming biopic on track legend Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner. Haddish has also been teased as a possible replacement when Ellen DeGeneres relinquishes her daytime slot, has signed on to star in a sci-fi thriller produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and has an upcoming comedy with Billy Crystal due for release soon.

Then, of course, she’s seemingly also still going strong with boyfriend Common. No word on whether her new book will be divulging any details on that relationship, but as Page Six reminds us, Haddish has credited the romance with her healthier lifestyle, telling a podcast: “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!”