Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the executive director of the Women’s March, is the latest public figure to call for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, according to a statement.

Last week, Justice Thomas was released from the hospital stay after he was diagnosed with an infection.

This comes after text messages from Thomas’ Wife, Ginni, obtained by CBS and the Washington Post show her urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the weeks following the vote.

One of the text messages read, “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” according to the Washington Post.

The 29 text messages do not directly reference Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court, but the texts happened when former President Trump was seeking a potential hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since then, the call for Justice Thomas to be impeached has increased.

The statement from Carmona read:

“The revelations that Ginni Thomas advocated for the overthrow of our democracy are disqualifying - not just for her, as a human being of any decency, but for her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. From the day he was nominated to the Court, Thomas has always acted less like a reasonable jurist and more like his wife - that is to say, a professional conservative activist. Now we have undeniable evidence of this fact. He is hopelessly compromised, conflicted, and corrupt, and he must be impeached IMMEDIATELY.

Two weeks ago, it was discovered that Ginni attended the Jan. 6 Capitol rally but decided to leave before Trump gave his speech and had no role in planning it, according to CNN.

On that same day, Ginni sent out a post from Twitter “sending her love” to the rioters at the Capitol riot.

Also on the day of the riot, Ginni wrote on Facebook, “LOVE MAGA people!!!! GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP OR PRAYING.”