Jordan Peele Has Entered the Chat With a New Poster for His New Movie. Do We Know Anything Else? Nope.

Jordan Peele has gotten out (heh) of whatever creative content vault he was hiding in and has something new to promote.

On Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning writer-director dropped a poster on social media for “a new terror” titled, Nope.

Here’s what we know so far:

It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria) and Brandon Perea (The OA). Keke’s casting news was announced earlier this year It was filmed using IMAX cameras so that means the best and recommended theatrical experience will be at an IMAX theater. It’s coming out in theaters on July 22, 2022. Notice the date the poster dropped (July 22, 2021). There’s an official website for the film at www.nope.movie

Do we know anything else other than that?



No no no no no...nope!!! But folks certainly are speculating and discussing via the Twitter streets.

Peele is probably going to further troll everyone by sending out a blank press release that says, “Thought you were getting a trailer for this movie? Nope.”



We have more questions than answers. What is the significance of the release date? What’s with the cloud that looks like a kite or a deranged version of the movie poster for Pixar’s Up? Similar to when the Us trailer dropped and the film eventually debuted, fans excitedly dissected every detail to uncover what it means as Peele has quite the eye for details. Everything is intentional—nothing is by circumstance.



We’re sure he’ll be peeling (ha!) back the layers for the promotional run of Nope, giving us strategically placed pieces until its eventual debut in July 2022.

