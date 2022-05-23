Imagine if someone was going to pay you to talk about your favorite sports team? Shoutout to Daniel Kaluuya because he’s actually living that dream.

Per a press release provided to The Root, the Oscar-winner will narrate Prime Video’s upcoming documentary All or Nothing: Arsenal. The “lifelong fan” will tell the story of “Arsenal’s roller-coaster 2021/22 season, as they fight to return to European competition.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the doc won’t have a happy ending, as Arsenal failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Over the weekend, the club beat up Everton 5-1, but rival Tottenham’s 5-0 win eliminated Arsenal from the prestigious European tournament.

All or Nothing is part of Prime Video’s investment in UK entertainment and was announced at an event where the streamer touted its new British programming slate.

“We have supercharged Prime Video’s UK slate with a diverse range of high-quality, distinctive programmes across documentary, drama, comedy, entertainment, and film,” said Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “It’s such a thrill seeing the slate grow in partnership with some of the UK’s most talented creatives, from first-time creators to legends of British television.”

In addition to showcasing matches, the doc also features “the highs and lows of life at Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.”

While we don’t know exactly what form the project will take, it sounds similar to HBO’s NFL series Hard Knocks or Netflix’s Last Chance U. As of right now, All or Nothing: Arsenal is set to be released this summer.

Up next, Kaluuya can be seen in Nope, the latest Jordan Peele thriller, scheduled for release July 29. He will then reprise the role of W’Kabi in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, currently set to hit theaters Nov. 11.