Buckingham Palace tried to tuck this incident under the rug suggesting Lady Susan Hussey had already apologized for her rude and slightly racist comments to charity owner Ngozi Fulani. However, Fulani denied ever hearing from Hussey following the incident. Friday, Hussey finally sat down with Fulani to formally apologize, per Reuters. Maybe now this royal drama can finally come to an end.

Hussey, godmother of Prince Willam, quit her role as a staff member in the royal palace after an interaction (or rather interrogation) with Fulani at a royal event. Fulani said she was at the royal palace to represent her organization, Sistah Space, when Hussey badgered her with questions about “what part of Africa” she was from and her British citizenship, via Twitter. Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the two finally met a month after the ordeal to settle the tension.

From Reuters:

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area,” the palace said in a statement.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.” “Their majesties the king and the queen consort and other members of the royal family have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome,” the Palace said of Friday’s meeting.

The statement also said the royal households will continue to focus in on their efforts of inclusion and diversity. Well, it sure seems like that Prince Harry and Meghan documentary is doing a number on the royals that remain. Even before the Netflix series when the late Queen Elizabeth II died, people began outing the royal palace and family for their tolerance and legacy of racism. They should’ve considered the DEI modules decades ago.

Fulani’s interaction was just one example of royal racism but also an opportunity for Hussey to learn what a microaggression is. However, the two had to wait three weeks of Fulani and her organization being bullied by royal Stans to finally be given closure.