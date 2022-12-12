With the world still buzzing about the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the “rogue royals” have wasted no time teasing the final three episodes of the Netflix docuseries, which premiere Thursday, Dec. 15. The latest trailer for the final batch of episodes opens with Harry saying, “ I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not gotten out when we did?” And with that question, the prince makes it clear that volume two of the series is going to be more explosive than volume one.



The video explores the couple’s rising fame, which led to endless attacks on Meghan by British media, something Harry refers to as “institutional gaslighting.” For her part, the Duchess of Sussex states that “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to them.” In perhaps the messiest moment of the entire series—the one everyone will be talking about—Harry’s disappointment is clear as he says, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us.” The prince is seemingly referring to rumors surrounding Prince William’s 2019 adultery scandal which made headlines, then was quickly buried in favor of more gossip about Meghan. This is going to be the quote that sets everyone off because these are issues that the royal family just doesn’t talk about publicly. The fact that Harry would bring up his brother’s business should tell everyone how hurt he was by his family’s treatment of his wife.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix

One of the Duke and Duchess’ most notable supporters when they first left the royal family was filmmaker Tyler Perry, who let them stay at his estate. The Madea actor explains that he “applauded” their desire to “be free to love and be happy.” Episodes four, five and six of Harry & Meghan will tell the story of the couple’s escape from the royal media frenzy and their normal life away from all the craziness. Unfortunately, there are always going to be those who think Harry and Meghan aren’t allowed to tell their story and should just stay quiet about everything.

In response to critics who say they left the royal life because they wanted privacy, but they’re now revealing long-held institutional secrets, the duo’s Global Press Secretary released a statement to Entertainment Tonight reminding the world that privacy was not mentioned when they stepped down.

“The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back,” the statement reads. “This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

You can judge all of this for yourself, as the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix, with the final three episodes premiering Dec. 15.