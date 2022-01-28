A judge in Wisconsin has approved an agreement by attorneys to destroy the firearm Kyle Rittenhouse used to fatally shoot two men and wound another during protests in Kenosha back in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The men killed were Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosebau m while Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded in the arm. Rittenhouse argued that he shot them in self–defense. He was found not guilty on all charges.



Just a week ago, Rittenhouse was seeking the return of the gun and other property police seized when he was arrested.



Thomas Binger, the Kenosha County District Attorney, said the Wisconsin crime lab plans to destroy the gun in April. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial in 2021, is the judge who approved the agreement.



More from the Associated Press on the agreement:

The judge also ordered that Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail be divided among his attorney, a foundation that solicited donations for his defense and actor Ricky Schroder, who donated to the defense fund. Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, filed a motion Jan. 19 asking prosecutors to return Rittenhouse’s rifle, his ammunition, his face mask and other clothing he was wearing the night of the shooting to him. Richards and David Hancock, a spokesman for Rittenhouse, said last week that Rittenhouse, who is now 19, wanted to destroy the rifle and throw the rest of the items away so nothing can be used as a political symbol or trophy celebrating the shootings.

As a part of the approved agreement, the firearm’s destruction will be recorded. The rest of the property that Rittenhouse requested was returned including his clothing from the night of the shooting, cellphone, face mask and a $1 bill, according to the Associated Press.

Judge Schroeder ordered that local officials return Ritte nhouse’s $2 million bail, which was raised by his lawyers through donations from people who supported him throughout the trial. The money will be split through Mark Richard’s law firm, Ritten house’s lawyer, and the #Fightback Foundation. Actor Ricky Schroder, who donated to the defense fund, will also be sent $150,000.