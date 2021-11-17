Remember the goofy white folks who made it a point to come out of their lavish home waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters who weren’t even bothering them? Well, what do you know? It turns out that brandishing weapons against peaceful protesters is kind of their thing, as the vigilante couple left their home again to show support for Kyle Rittenhouse, aka Phantom Teardrops, during his murder trial in Kenosha, Wis. on Monday.



According to the New York Daily News, Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey sat their indignant asses in the courtroom and listened as lawyers made closing arguments in the case of the 17-year-old asshole who brought an AR-15 weapon to a nonviolent protest; because some white people love buildings—which were the only things being destroyed—more than people.



Jurors deliberated for more than eight hours Tuesday and are expected to resume deliberations on Wednesday, the Daily News reports.



Mark McCloskey said he and his wife were supporting Rittenhouse because they “feel for” him, according to Insider.







Mark McCloskey stood outside his home on June 28, 2020 holding an AR-15 as civil rights protesters passed by on June 28, 2020. That was also Rittenhouse’s weapon of choice during his encounter with BLM activists in August 2020. Patricia McCloskey was armed with a handgun. “We think he’s been politically persecuted, as were we, and we’re hoping that the jury finds him not guilty on all counts and he can go home a free man,” Mark McCloskey told Fox News. Some protesters shouted at the 64-year-old personal injury attorney, while others showed support as he tried to speak to a reporter outside the courthouse. The staunch conservative is running for a senate seat in Missouri. He blamed “cancel culture” for Rittenhouse’s predicament. Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and Patricia McCloskey copped to second-degree harassment in June. They were both later pardoned by Missouri’s GOP governor in August.

It’s important to note that protesters were merely walking past the McCloskeys’ home as they headed to the house of the mayor of St. Louis, Lyda Krewson. See, they wanted nothing to do with the McCloskeys until the couple came out of their home brandishing weapons because they just couldn’t sit inside and drink their Nescafé.



But don’t worry; shortly after the gun-wielding couple was pardoned, they stood outside of the St. Louis courthouse and told everyone outside that they’d “do it again”—and of course they would, because America doesn’t punish deputized whiteness. Hell, it was how America was raised.