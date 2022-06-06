Donald Trump built an empire on lies, the labor of unpaid contractors and possibly cooked financials. He was rewarded with a stint in the White House. Some of us are old enough to remember the name Oliver North, who flipped a scandal over illegal weapons sales, Nicaraguan rebels and American hostages into a Congressional run, a Fox News gig and the presidency of the NRA. A decade after killing Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman is still outchea, alive, free and searching for a come-up whether by slinging plagiarized art or suing everyone from politicians to Martin’s parents.



In short, grifting is the second act of many conservative miscreant’s career. Because Zimmerman gave us a lesson on libel, and because Rittenhouse is litigious, I’m definitely not calling the latter a miscreant or grifter. I am wondering out loud where this whole bit about where or whether he’s actually going to college is heading.



Rittenhouse said last week on the podcast the Charlie Kirk Show that he was headed to Texas A&M University—major undecided—to study.

But the school says that statement didn’t give what it was supposed to gave.



From USA Today

The College Station-based school soon debunked his claim. “He is not a student this summer and has not been admitted as a student this fall,” Texas A&M spokesperson Kelly Brown told USA TODAY. The deadline to apply for the fall semester was in March. Citing privacy issues, Brown did not verify whether Rittenhouse applied to the school.

Rittenhouse last year was acquitted of criminal charges related to carrying an AR-15-style rifle across state lines as a 17-year-old in 2020 to “protect” a business that didn’t belong to him, and then killing two people and wounding a third during protests over a police shooting. Several GOP Congressmen offered him jobs that he turned down following the acquittal.



Since then, he’s accepted a speaking engagement before Trump-supporting political organization Turning Point USA and was one of last year’s highest-rated guests on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in addition to multiple other interviews. He says he wasn’t paid for any of the appearances, but college or no, it’s clear there’s a payday in his future if he wants it.

