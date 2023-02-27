Kodak Black Could Find Himself Back Behind Bars

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kodak Black is not a stranger to being in trouble with the police. On numerous occasions over the past four years, the “No Flockin” rapper has found himself directly involved in the middle of many criminal investigations.

His latest was during the summer of 2022 when he was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. after local police found almost $75,000 cash and a clear bag containing 31 tablets of oxycodone. At the time, he was booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, and trafficking oxycodone.

As a result, he was placed on house arrest and ordered to pay a $250,000 personal surety bond. He’s been out on bail ever since then.

Now, nearly eight months later, an arrest warrant has been issued for the “ZEZE” rapper after he failed to show up for a drug test earlier this month and then submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the Associated Press.

Born Bill Karpi, Kodak was originally supposed to have his drug test on Feb. 3, but the Florida rapper did not show up for it . As a result, the Broward County Sherrif’s office requested a warrant for his arrest, and now Kodak is once again a wanted man.

The affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office shows that Kodak submitted his drug test five days later on Feb. 8 but it came back positive for fentanyl. So, not only did he keep police waiting for his drug test, he still got caught! That’s an easy way to get a one-way ticket behind bars.

According to the Associated Press, if local police find him, they are ordered to hold him in jail without bond until his next hearing for the oxycodone case he was arrested for eight months ago.

Sorry Kodak fans, looks like you won’t be getting any new music soon as he deals with his current legal issues.