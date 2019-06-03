Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

The rapper Drake doesn’t play basketball. In fact, after losing leg mobility to gun violence in high school, when he went by the name Jimmy, Drake was confined to a wheelchair and therefore was unable...



Managing Editor Genetta Adams: Steve, Drake isn’t in a wheelchair, that was his character when he played on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Me: Wait, so Drake isn’t in a wheelchair? Why does he dance like that?

GA: Because he’s Canadian.

So, Drake doesn’t play basketball but somehow he’s become the central figure in the NBA Finals, so much so that after the Golden State Warriors eked out a victory over the Toronto Raptors, 109-104, the Warriors didn’t have a message for the Raptors; nope, they had a message for Drake.

Starting shooting guard and one-half of the splash brothers, Klay Thompson respectfully told Aubrey (as he refuses to call him Drake), that he didn’t seem to have much to say during this game and noted that he was a “bum ass.” Kevin Durant—who has been injured throughout this series and, honestly, his absence has been the reason this series is so close (fight your mother)—had more encouraging words for Drake, telling him that the series was a long one and not to get too discouraged.

You can watch the exchange below but Drake, who has been trolling the Warriors this entire series, can barely be heard in the clip as he doesn’t talk as loud when the Raptors aren’t winning.