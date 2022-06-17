Kid Cudi is bringing it home.

The “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper from Cleveland, Ohio is bringing a festival to his hometown.



Cudi revealed the lineup for Moon Man’s Landing Festival today which will include performances from some of his best collaborators over his music career, minus Kanye.



The lineup for the festival includes Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Don Toliver, Mike Dea, Chip Tha Ripper, the legendary group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and of course Moon Man himself, Kid Cudi.



The festival isn’t until Sept. 17th and presale tickets become available on June 22 on the festival website with general admission tickets costing $99 and VIP passes worth $29.9

In a tweet on Thursday, Cudi wrote, “Every single person on the Moon Man’s Landing lineup I have so much love for. Bringin all my friends to Cleveland to celebrate freedom and love. One full day of awesome vibes curated by me. Cleveland we know how to party so please show up to rage ur faces off.”

For fans worrying if this is a one-year occurrence, Cudi confirmed that the festival will be back next year.



Cudi joins a rare air of hip artists who have curated their own festivals which includes Drake’s OVO Fest, Jay-Z’s Made In America, J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest and Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper has always struck a special chord with a lot of his fans because of his openness about his struggles with mental health.



The Cleveland rapper is also set to star in his directorial debut, Teddy, which will be produced by Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel and will be released on Netflix.



He’s also working on his Entergalatic album which will be accompanied by an animated Netflix series of the same name that is set to release on Sept. 30.