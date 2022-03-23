On Tuesday, Kid Cudi announced his latest endeavor and no, unfortunately, it’s not about his forthcoming album.

Per Variety, the Man on the Moon III artist announced he’d be making and starring in his feature directorial debut, Teddy, which he describes as: “If I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.”

According to Cudi’s post on social media, the film concept began to take form back in 2013. But now, after nearly 10 years, it’ll finally be coming to fruition and to Netflix screens in the near future. It’s also set to be produced by Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel, director of The Harder They Fall. Cudi previously collaborated with the two artists on the song “Guns Go Bang” for the popular Black Western film.

“I’ve been waiting to tell you all about this for a long time,” he explained. “This year I’m directing my first feature film, ‘Teddy,’ at Netflix, which I wrote and will also be starring. This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it. (MESSAGE!) The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit. If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.

He continued, “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. Im continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life. The film is produced by the almighty Jeymes Samuel, Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter, James Lassiter, MAD SOLAR and BRON. Special shout out to the homie Tendo Nagenda for seeing the vision!!”

While there’s no potential premiere date set yet, I have no doubt that the forthcoming film will be nothing short of amazing. Cudi is true music gem and I can’t wait to see what he does in the film space.

He can currently be seen in the Oscar-nominated film, Don’t Look Up, currently streaming on Netflix.