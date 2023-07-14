Khloe Kardashian Feels Like a 'Third Parent' To Blac Chyna's Daughter, Dream

In the newest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, stirred up some drama by giving his opinion about Khloe Kardashian’s constant taking care of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. He boldly says, “You’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream.”

Khloe goes along and says, “More than an aunt, just a third parent.” She then admits that she feels more like a third wheel to Rob and Chyna, to which Scott continues to push, “You’re like the wheel that makes the car move.”



The Kardashians | More Than An Aunt | Hulu

If you follow Khloe on social media then you know that 6-year-old Dream spends a tremendous amount of time with her auntie. Khloe says that she enjoys being a mother and that she wants to make sure Dream has a mother figure in her life, “I know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from.”

The beef between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna goes back to 2016, the year that Chyna and Rob confirmed their relationship and welcomed their baby girl. The Kar-Jen family disapproved of the relationship. The couple had a turbulent relationship, from cheating allegations, restraining orders, Blac Chyna suing the family, and a grueling custody battle.

In a recent interview, Chyna claims that she is ready to move on from the toxic relationship with the Kardashians saying, “On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them. I’ve never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.”

Although we all know that the Kardashian family loves a scandal, Khloe seems to also be avoiding this one as much as possible, pleading on social media for people to not take her comments too far, for the sake of Dream, “I’m sure the narrative of “The Kardashian’s VS Chyna” is more fun to read but there really is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy’s house, her daddy’s house and any family members house for that matter.”