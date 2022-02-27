As Black History Month comes to a close, actress Kerry Washington is rounding out her month-long series of image recreations of iconic Black women in history. Thus far, there have been three posted under her hashtag in use, #BlackHERstory. The first she posted on Instagram was in honor of fashion maven and entrepreneur, Beverly Johnson. Washington posed in a yellow dress with a 70s style blowout, and in the second image within the carousel, converted the shot to black and white and featured it alongside a picture of Beverly Johnson herself.

“I want to celebrate and honor Black HERstory and embody my sisters who have paved the way for putting magic into the world. First up, is model, actress, singer, advocate, business woman and all around goddess - Beverly Johnson. She was the first Black woman to be on the cover of Vogue Magazine in 1974 (swipe to see!),” she captioned the carousel posted on February 7th.”

Next up was her depiction of Olympian Wilma Rudolph. Washington sports Rudolph’s signature short crop with a wig, a USA athletic fleece, and a gold medal around her neck, symbolizing just one of “The Black Gazelle’s” three.

“YEP. She wasn’t the first Black athlete or the first female athlete to win three gold medals,” Kerry wrote. “She was the first ATHLETE. Wilma ran (literally!) so that Black athletes and Olympians could run too. And show the world our magic, our talents, and our determination. Thank you Wilma!!!!!”

In what just may be the final installation in the actress’ Instagram installation, Washington honored none other than civil rights legend Rosa Parks, in what looks like her most elaborate costume yet. The Emmy award winner wears a plaid blazer, glasses, and an iteration of a dutch braid in the same style Rosa Parks was photographed in in her 1955 mugshot.

“A lot of people think that Rosa’s activism started with her refusing to give up her seat on the bus,” she captioned the image. “But she lived a life of activism long before that. Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women.”

We absolutely loved this series by Washington, and it leaves us wanting more.

“Black History is about more than just slavery and Jim Crow. Our history is a tapestry of beauty, culture, power, community, resilience, & strength. And through it all - the pain and the joy - Black women have held it down!”