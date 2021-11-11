“What makes a boss?” It’s a question we’ve asked many times at The Glow Up, where “we gloss, we floss and we boss,” but what does it look like in practice? Now in its 12th year, for the first time the BOSS Network’s Ladies That Lead Conference will take place virtually on Saturday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crafted for “women of influence who inspire other women by sharing their strategies and journey to success,” Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beverly Johnson, Dr. Cindy Trimm will appear as headliners alongside event CEO Cameka Smith.

Advertisement

Via a press release to The Root:

Founded by CEO Cameka Smith, the BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs, and event-based networking. Its highly anticipated Ladies that Lead Conference is geared toward highlighting women of influence who inspire other women by sharing their strategies and journey to success. This year’s Ladies that Lead Conference is part of The BOSS Network’s 12th anniversary celebration and will take place as a virtual experience for the first time. It is presented by Sage, the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people.

“Attracting more than 500 business leaders and entrepreneurs, the conference will feature topics centered on Building a Pathway for Economic Equity with the Black community,” the statement explained. “Ladies That Lead Conference will feature robust panel discussions, dynamic fireside chats, award presentations, virtual networking opportunities, a special celebrity performance and more.”

The line-up will include:

The Business of Beauty panel, sponsored by Retrouvé, featuring Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beverly Johnson and Retrouvé Founder Jami Heidegger, moderated by BOSS Network Founder Cameka Smith

Fireside Chat with BOSS Network Founder Cameka Smith and Sage CEO Steve Hare Executive Leadership

Keynote by renowned business strategist and author Dr. Cindy Trimm

Career Leadership Panel featuring JPMorgan Chase Head of Wealth, DEI, Tosh Ernest, and other experts to discuss strategies for success for women of color in corporate America

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

“We are so excited to announce our first-ever Ladies that Lead virtual conference,”said Smith in a statement thanking Sage for its sponsorship. “The BOSS Network has remained committed to supporting Black female entrepreneurs and business leaders for the past twelve years, and we are proud to be able to continue to provide them with the support and resources they need to succeed....This will be an incredible day for all who join us!”

To register for the virtual conference or for more information, please visit LadiesThatLeadTour.com or @theboss network. You can also join the conversation via social.

Advertisement





