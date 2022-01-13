One of the fastest growing and most interesting entertainment trends is scripted podcasts. Actress/director/producer Kerry Washington has now entered the space with her Simpson Street Productions bringing three originals to Audible.



Washington and Simpson Street will executive produce the three stories, Between Me and You, The Last Black Queen and first release Prophecy, which Washington also stars in.

“In Prophecy, when a series of unexplainable events happens simultaneously around the world, Virginia (Kerry Washington) – a hydrologist, Daniel - a British zoo veterinarian, and Jonah – a commercial diver, will find themselves at the head of each phenomena; but as they fight for survival, they soon will realize they are all connected in this contemporary, Biblical reimagining of the Virgin Mary, Daniel in the Lions’ Den, and Jonah and the Whale.”

Scheduled for release in 2022, the eight episode series is created, written and directed by Randy McKinnon.

“Our focus at Simpson Street is to weave together narratives that honor our unique differences while connecting us through shared humanity,” Washington said in a statement. “Expanding into the podcast space, especially with Audible, is a phenomenal opportunity to engage in storytelling across multiple mediums. We could not be more excited!”

Between Me and You is a romantic drama told in a non-linear format that “follows Tatum and Ben, who fell in love ten years ago just out of college, with Ben finding success as a writer and Tatum struggling with her acting career. However, when their professional fortunes reverse, the couple’s marriage collapses. As the program explores the ways love can bend and break, Tatum and Ben recount their individual versions of the story - Ben’s moving backward and Tatum’s moving forward, each wondering what they can do now to reset their course.

“The art of storytelling is constantly evolving and through podcasts, there’s something thrilling and fresh about putting a new and modern spin on the idea of past time radio dramas,” said Pilar Savonne, Simpson Street EVP. “We could not think of anyone more perfect to share our stories with than Audible. They are at the forefront of audio storytelling and we are delighted to be working with Zola and team on this new endeavor!”

Created by Darnell Brown, The Last Black Queen “is an intimate look inside the mind of Maya Foster, a middle-aged mid-level professional carrying the superhuman weight of expectation that Black women shoulder every day, ignoring her own desires for a more exciting, meaningful life. That is until she meets Aimeģ, a mysterious and seductive young woman who unleashes a sexual awakening in Maya that threatens to destroy her marriage, job and any semblance of her former existence. Each episode will follow Maya as she struggles to balance her work life, home life and incredibly disruptive new commitment to finding her real self.”

The Last Black Queen will use “unique audio devices” like dream sequences and musical numbers to offer listeners “a peek inside Maya’s colorful view of the world.”

Are you excited about Kerry Washington bringing her style and talent to scripted podcasts? Will you be subscribing to any of these upcoming stories?