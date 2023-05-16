Keke Palmer Presents: Big Boss | Full Film

Elsewhere in the interview, Palmer tells People that the purpose for the film is share her journey with others in the hopes that they draw both inspiration and strength to move forward from her story.

“We all know what it’s like to be in a space where we’re dealing with tons of misogyny and then trying to get people to just see you and your value and then ultimately realizing that you go where you are valued and that you don’t need to actually force anything,” she explained. :If they see it, great. If they don’t, you’ve got to move on and create a space that is more conducive for your mental wellbeing and creative flow. I just wanted to share that I’ve gone through it. I experienced my own hardships, and ‘Hey, this is how I dealt with it, and this is how I moved on.’ This is my testimony in so many ways.”