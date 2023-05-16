Keke Palmer is shedding new light on what it’s like growing up as a child star and learning how to navigate the pitfalls in the entertainment industry in her new album and film, Big Boss.

Released on her own streaming platform KeyTV, the film touches on Palmer’s ups and downs in both the acting world and the music world, the latter of which she says is long overdue for its own #MeToo movement.

“It hasn’t happened in music, and it should. Bad shit happens in all industries, obviously, but specifically entertainment,” she told People in an new interview over the weekend. “We know bad things happen in all of them, but it’s almost like the acting world represents a union and the music industry represents non-union. It’s happening in the actor world but eventually, it’s going to come to a damn halt. Somebody’s going to get called out. Something’s going to happen. At some point, we’re going to come to some kind of understanding. With music, it’s like everybody is being paid, and everybody’s a crooked cop. So, it seems like nothing will ever really come to a head.”

She continued, “As far as being in an uncomfortable situation as a woman, where I’m either being sexually harassed, intimidated or just being made uncomfortable in a space that’s dominated mostly by men, those are very real people, and that’s a very real, accurate situation. And there are countless others.

Keke Palmer Presents: Big Boss | Full Film

Elsewhere in the interview, Palmer tells People that the purpose for the film is share her journey with others in the hopes that they draw both inspiration and strength to move forward from her story.

“We all know what it’s like to be in a space where we’re dealing with tons of misogyny and then trying to get people to just see you and your value and then ultimately realizing that you go where you are valued and that you don’t need to actually force anything,” she explained. :If they see it, great. If they don’t, you’ve got to move on and create a space that is more conducive for your mental wellbeing and creative flow. I just wanted to share that I’ve gone through it. I experienced my own hardships, and ‘Hey, this is how I dealt with it, and this is how I moved on.’ This is my testimony in so many ways.”