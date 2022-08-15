KeKe Palmer as Whitney Houston? We’d love to see it! Riding high off the success of her new film Nope, the actress recently took to Twitter to share that she would portray Whitney Houston in a biopic based on the legend’s life.

When a fan posted a now viral clip of interviews and highlights from Houston’s career stating “KeKe Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the same,” Palmer replied: “Let’s get the movie made y’all. I’m ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters.”

Houston, who passed away in 2012, was known for her sense of humor and being exactly who she was unapologetically. Palmer is also known for possessing similar qualities, which became evident on her BET talk show “Just KeKe” as well as her during her stint as host on “Good Morning America.”

The actress, who covered the September issue of Women’s Health Magazine, has always been transparent about her journey and shared her secret to balance.

“I realized it’s hard to say no because we don’t trust,” she said. “We don’t trust that if we say no the opportunity will come again. Or we don’t trust that if we say no we’ve made the right choice. Or we’re scared that if we say no we’re going to offend somebody. But I realized that saying yes to too many things was stressing me out the most.”

Palmer also shared that this wisdom is a result of age.

“A couple of years ago, I would have been like, ‘Well, your career’s over if you don’t do this.’ But this time I was like, ‘Physically, this is not possible. I would have to dishonor myself in such a cruel way [to make it happen] that I simply have to say no.’”

Keep being you, KeKe.