Kanye West has gone on another one of his Instagram rants aiming at any and everything that he’s not happy with.

On Wednesday, his first victims were Adidias and Kid Cudi. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye created another fake front-page newspaper headline that read, “Kasper Rørsted Also Dead at 60.”

At the bottom of the paper, in fine print, it reads, “I know you’re thinking… who is Kasper? But even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?”

You should all know who Kid Cudi is, he’s the popular Cleveland rapper who unleashed on West in an interview where he said “It’ll take a miracle for the two to be friends again.”

Kasper Rørsted is the CEO of Adidas who is set to step down in 2023.

Later that same day, Kanye’s next victim was Kwanzaa. Who he claimed was being taught at California’s Sierra Canyon private school to Black students. In a deleted-Instagram post, he wrote, “They teach black kids Kwanzaa at Sierra Canyon. What the fuck is Kwanzaa and who that bullshit up? Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Let’s see if I can get blocked by Mark again,” referencing the founder of IG’s parent company Meta.

Shortly after, Ye wiped his Instagram clean again and came right back Thursday evening taking shots at people he doesn’t like.

He continued to take aim at Sierra Canyon saying, “My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris. Get your motherfucking popcorn.”

In a post that hasn’t been deleted yet, Kanye posted pictures of Donda Academy students in class on their first day at school wearing all-black uniforms with long-sleeve tees and Yeezy Foam Runners.



Kanye then proceeded to move on to his next victim, the mother of his ex-wife, Kris Jenner. In a post that screenshotted Victoria Villarroel’s recent Instagram Stories, who worked as Kylie Jenner’s assistant. In the story, she was promoting a handbag company.



In the caption, Kanye wrote, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Later he shared a screenshot of text messages that read, “Can u please stop.” Ye said in response. “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?”

He then shared a text message from one of Kris’ children, passing along a message that reads, from my mom- PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”



Kanye said in response, Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”



After deleting those posts and going on about sperm donors, and people who think he’s “spiraling”, Kanye slid in an out-of-bounds diss at Pete Davidson’s mental health, saying, “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

Even though nearly all of these posts have been deleted, I think we can all agree that we’re tired of Kanye West using social media. I’m not even sure what the point of this two-day rant was other than to just piss people off as much as possible.

In any case, someone needs to take his phone away from him.