Kanye West Says He's Done With Anti-Semitism, But Social Media is Calling Shenanigans

New year, new Kanye West? That seems to be the case thanks to a handful of posts the “Donda” rapper recently let off on social media on Thursday. But it’s already looking like his newfound change of heart isn’t being too well received.

As you well know by now, the controversial rapper has stayed in the headlines over the last few years thanks to his countless anti-Semitic comments and interviews. His latest double down, which took place at the top of May, saw him drop not one but two songs that praised Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust. Prior to that, he let out a litany of tweets on X/Twitter expressing that he was a “nazi,” loved Hitler and even posted a picture of a swatiska inside a Star of David.

Now, however, it appears the “Donda 2" rapper has seen the error of his ways as evidenced by a handful of new tweets on X/Twitter. Explaining how he had just had a conversation with his children, Ye announced that he was officially “done with antisemitism” and that he wants to be forgiven for all the pain he’s caused.

“I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain,” he wrote in a series of posts.

He later added: “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…The earth itself is in Gods Kingdom. GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. Share peace. Share love.”

But while this turning over a new leaf would be a positive site to see for any other person—due to Yeezy’s history of going back on his word, a lot of people online weren’t exactly here for his announcement.

“Bruh you say this every 4 months and get worse every time,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Nothing quite says ‘I am done with antisemitism’ like just having released a song called ‘Heil Hitler’ a few weeks ago,” said another.

“Well, his manic mood continues to swing. Start the stopwatch and see how long this one will last,” wrote another.