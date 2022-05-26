Although Kanye West’s presidential run is way behind us (hopefully), it seems that the effects of his 2020 campaign are still creeping up on his committee.

West’s campaign committee filed a letter with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday claiming that someone with access to the committee’s bank account stole thousands of dollars in funds for the campaign to pay off credit card bills, according to Business Insider.

The letter reads, according to Insider, “It has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation. After investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pay his own credit card.”

West’s campaign tried to get the funds back from the First Bank of Wyoming, where they had an account but could not.

But, according to FEC records, Kanye’s campaign still has $392,000 on hand as of March 31, according to FEC records.

It’s crazy to see all the twists and turns this campaign has had.

Despite teasing that he would run for president for years, Kanye’s Presidential campaign started in July 2020 with a tweet from the rapper stating, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!”

A month later Kanye had one of the most disorganized, weirdest and strangest campaign rallies I have ever seen in South Carolina where he can be seen screaming, crying and laughing. It was just really really bad.

Later, it was revealed that at least four people working on Kanye’s campaign were active in Republican Party politics.

Despite the disorganization of his campaign and only getting on the ballot in a couple of states, he earned a total of 66,636 votes.