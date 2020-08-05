New Slaves: Kanye West Is Being Used by Republicans to Help Ruin the Presidential Election

Photo : Oliver Contreras ( Getty Images )

I’m going to need God, Jay-Z, his friend Ty Ty, John Legend, all of the Kardashians, including the recluse boy one, Adidas and Dave Chappelle to put an end to this “Kanye West for President” campaign.



No matter how or why this sham of a presidential bid started, no matter what good he honestly believed he could do, it has gone on long enough and Republicans may have found a way to use Kanye to their advantage and they are pulling out all of the stops.



According to the New York Times, at least four people working on Kanye’s joke of a campaign are active in Republican Party politics, because they know the more that they actually prop Kanye up to appear like a viable option, some frat boys, lames, idiots and goofies are going to vote for him and we need all of these frat boys, lames, idiots and goofies to vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.



That’s it. This is America’s one chance to try and right this ship and now is not the time for Kanye’s unique brand of egomaniacal bullshit.



From the New York Times:



One operative, Mark Jacoby, is an executive at a company called Let the Voters Decide, which has been collecting signatures for the West campaign in three states. Mr. Jacoby was arrested on voter fraud charges in 2008 while he was doing work for the California Republican Party, and he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

A woman was spotted dropping off signatures for Kanye; that same woman was later learned to be Republican elections lawyer, Lane Ruhland. “Ruhland worked for the Republican National Committee during the 2016 presidential election recount in Wisconsin.”



From NY Mag:



One of West’s electors in the state of Vermont will also be a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. Chuck Wilton, one of the three electors West’s presidential campaign named in a filing submitted with the Vermont secretary of State on Monday, was also elected by the Vermont Republican Party in May to serve as a delegate for President Trump at this year’s RNC. (Electors are the people who would – were the candidate to win the state – vote for them in the Electoral College.)

Wilton told NY Mag that he’s been involved in Vermont politics for years and was connected to Kanye’s campaign “through political contacts.”



“Somebody said that Vermont needs electors for certain people and [it was] something I said that I’m more than willing to do,” Wilton explained. He described himself politically as “conservative libertarian/center right,” adding that he was “not disappointed with [Trump] but wanted to search out some more alternatives to him.” Wilton told the magazine that West was “center right” just like him.



I’m going to need Kanye to turn center-left and sit his ass down somewhere. Look, I’m no fool. I know that Kanye struggles with mental health issues, and I also know that now is not the time for games. The Kardashians can fix this. They have found a way to make that one ordinary white woman look half Armenian and turned a sex tape into an empire. You are telling me that they can’t find a way to keep Kanye on a farm in Wyoming until all of this is decided? As it stands, Kanye is being cast in the role of Jill Stein in this election and he’s going to Jill Stein all of us right back into four more years of fucking Trump.



Wilton is joined by Gregg Keller who was “listed as the campaign’s point of contact in a filing with the Arkansas Secretary of State. Keller, who did not respond to repeated requests for comment, is the former executive director of the American Conservative Union and has worked for a number of prominent Republican politicians including Mitt Romney and Josh Hawley,” NY Mag reports.



I even hate that this has to be reported seriously, but Kanye’s presidential platform so far includes opposition to abortion and poverty-based fashions. Kanye was, at one point, one of Trump’s biggest supporters, including sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat at the White House in 2018 where he hugged that bama.



From NY Mag:

West’s campaign has faced a number of stumbles in recent weeks while trying to get the rapper on the ballot this November, but the campaign did successfully file to appear on the ballot in Arkansas, West Virginia, and Vermont on Monday. The signatures he submitted in the first two states still need to be validated. Vermont does not require any petitioning to appear on the ballot. The rapper is also pushing forward with efforts to get on the ballot in two key swing states this week. In Wisconsin, which Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, there are 45 people on the ground working to get West on the ballot. He needs to collect and submit at least 2,000 valid signatures in that state by Tuesday evening. In Ohio, West is pushing to collect the 5,000 valid signatures needed to appear on the ballot, which have to be submitted on Wednesday. His campaign still faces a number of hurdles, including a hearing in New Jersey on Tuesday morning over allegations that signatures submitted to get West on the ballot in the state were forged.

In order to make it to the presidential debate phase of this fuckshit, Kanye would have to appear “in some combination of states totaling 270 electoral votes.”



Here’s to hoping he doesn’t get there and instead gets whatever help is needed so that he can recognize that this ain’t it, chief.

