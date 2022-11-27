This past week on the night of Thanksgiving, Kanye West called on an old friend to become his running mate as he makes a second run for the presidency in 2024. The problem with this however, (as if you couldn’t count enough already) is that his old friend already once held the title Ye seeks, and ended his term as perhaps the most disgraced president in American history. While this country has taught us that even the most outlandish of things can happen inside of the White House, even Donald Trump himself could see that this was a bad, bad idea.

As Vanity Fair reports, Kanye summarized the night in a campaign video released on his Twitter account. Titled “Mar-a-Lago” debrief, the video insinuates that the encounter occurred at Trump’s Florida estate.



“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” West said in the video. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”



“I came to him as someone who loves Trump, and I said, ‘Go and get Corey [Lewandowski] back. Go and get these people the media tried to cancel and told you to step away from,’” West said as the video included images of Roger Stone, Karen Giorno and Alex Jones.



“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history,” West also said. “I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”



“Why when you had the chance did you not free the January 6ers?” He questioned Trump about his involvement with the Capitol rioters.



In a post made to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump spoke about the interaction between Kanye and himself.



“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him much needed “advice,” he begins. “He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”



Safe to say, it was a “NO” from Trump. Better luck next time, Ye.

