If you’re plagued by the thought that we seemingly live in a world where it’s all Kanye West all the time, please pause your despair for this announcement: Yeezy is building his very own universe. Well, a mini city, or “Yecosystem” as West intends to call it. Now if you’re thinking that this will be a place where he and all his diehard fans will collect themselves to wear jail slides and boost their own egos all day, never to be heard from again, well…I can’t confirm that. But apparently, the development plan is serious, and sources connected to Rolling Stone say that it’s been in the works for years.

While the rapper turned fashion designer turned web troll has been making headlines for months for his baby mama drama with ex wife Kim Kardashian, shaming well respected fashion journalists, making antisemetic comments, and distributing White Lives Matter tees, his team has reportedly been busy filing trademark applications that would grant him the necessary permissions to legally form his own community. According to Rolling Stone, the space is being described as a “self-sustained enterprise that would have its own branded homes, retail stores that sell Yecosystem-branded food items and beverages.”



Similar to a vision shared by the likes of Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, West reportedly wants to open clusters of these mini communities all over the country, with the first campus set to launch as early as November. A source shares that West is constructing something world-changing. “He’s trying to do shit that people couldn’t even conceive of and he’s trying to make it happen,” the source tells Rolling Stone. “He comes from a good place. It’s definitely his goal that everything that people touch that’s his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world.”



Advertisement

While the “Yecosystem” already has a registered website domain and mail server, the name just might end up changing last minute, as trademarks have also been filed for Yzyverse, Yxyverse, and Yeezyverse. Tell us, are you dying to be a part of that world?

