Kanye West Documentary Following His Insane Antisemitic Rants Is In the Works

While Kanye West hasn’t said a peep in 2023 (at least not as of 2:00pm Wednesday) , he’s still the subject of countless conversations because of his infamous antisemitic rants. Now, a documentary is being created to try and help make sense of it all.

The BBC documentary, which has a working title of We Need to Talk About Kanye, will be fronted by award-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, according to Deadline.

Unlike jeen-yuhs, which gave a more personal look at Kanye’s journey as an artist and man from the perspective of a close family friend, this film aims to explore the Chicago rapper’s journey from being one of the most respected and beloved artists in the game, to seemingly morphing into a lightning rod for controversy , thanks to the number of antisemitic statements he’s made over the past year.

While t he perspective the jeen-yuhs documentary gave fans by taking us into the mind of a tortured genius was important , this documentary promises a different take that I think is also necessary because it will offer both analysis and, most likely, critiques.

Kanye is not directly involved in the creation of this documentary, nor should he be . Because of the nature and focus of the film, it’s best he sit on the sidelines and see it when everyone else does.



The eight-part podcast titled The Kanye Story will delve even deeper than the doc, analyzing and discussing specific aspects of Kanye’s 25-year music career.