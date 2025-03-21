Entertainment

Kanye is About To Learn the Hard Way About Messing with Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Kids

A source close to the entertainment power couple says they are considering how to handle Ye's unhinged social media rant directed at twins Rumi and Sir.

By
Angela Johnson
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Entertainment power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé have a message for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West: Don’t come for our kids. As we previously reported, the Carter’s seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir were the latest targets of a random unhinged rant by the “Flashing Lights” rapper which he posted, removed and reposted earlier this week.

Although Jay and Bey have not addressed the situation publicly, a source close to the couple told Page Six they are shocked that Ye would speak of their kids “in such a vulgar and offensive manner” and may be considering taking the matter up in court.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,” the source told the outlet.

To refresh your memory, Ye posted the following head-scratching message to his X account on March 18:

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE. IF TWITTER TAKE MY SHIT DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO NO JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”

The rapper did remove the post, but before you go thinking it was because he had second thoughts about attacking children online, he re-shared his post on March 19, adding that he only did it to save his X account, writing:

“I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S FAMILY DOWN AND JERRY LORENZO’S FAMILY DOWN BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON. I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME. GET IT. AM I RIGHT. F**K THE WORLD. REAL TALK. F**K EEEEVVEEERREEE BODY.”

Although the Carters aren’t speaking out, there are plenty of other people reacting to Ye’s disturbing post, including the twins’ grandmother, Tina Knowles, and auntie Solange Knowles.

According to Page Six, a source close to Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian says she found the rant “shocking and offensive” saying she believes that when it comes to beefs, kids are off limits. We’ll be watching to see how Jay and Bey decide to deal with Ye.