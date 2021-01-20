VP Kamala Harris Swears in 3 Democratic Senators, Flipping Control of Senate and Effectively Running Things

Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., on the floor of the Senate Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo : Senate Television ( AP )

Vice President Kamala Harris’ third order of business—her first was stuntin’ on these hoes, and the second was making sure that a broke bitch had nothing to say—was making sure that she installed the last Infinity Stone to secure Democratic power.



Shortly after being sworn-in herself, Harris swore in three new Democratic senators Wednesday afternoon, which officially gives Democrats control of the Senate.



From CNN:



Earlier this month, Georgia elected two Democrats — the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — to the US Senate, flipping the chamber. Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Ossoff will be joined on Wednesday by Harris’ successor, Alex Padilla, the former California secretary of state appointed to the Senate by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The swearing-in of the three new senators will be groundbreaking. Warnock and Ossoff will be the first Black and first Jewish senators, respectively, representing Georgia, while Padilla will be California’s first Latino senator. Ossoff, 33, will also be the youngest senator in the chamber, and the youngest Democrat to serve in the Senate since President-elect Joe Biden, who was sworn into the chamber at the age of 30 in 1973.

Advertisement

Harris reportedly laughed in AKA as she swore in all three new senators, thus changing the party breakdown in the Senate to 50-50, and guess who breaks all ties? You guessed it—Kamala “Howard University graduate” Harris.



On Monday, after leaving her Senate set, Harris wrote in an op-ed for her local newspaper, The San Francisco Chronicle, stating that she intends to fulfill her “ constitutional duty” as the tiebreaker, but hopes that lawmakers will find common ground to pass legislation.

“I intend to work tirelessly as your Vice President, including, if necessary, fulfilling this Constitutional duty,” Harris wrote, ABC News reports. “At the same time, it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”

“Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer will become the first New Yorker and first Jewish lawmaker to become Senate majority leader,” CNN notes, and he’s reportedly purchased a large pinky ring for Republicans to kiss.



Advertisement

It’s a new day in America, and it ought to be as we’ve suffered enough.

